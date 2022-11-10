Hope floats for some victims of July’s disastrous flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 is learning that many in one area of the metro may be coming around to buyouts.

Nearly four months later, Ellendale residents are engaged with a back-and-fourth with Metropolitan Sewer District. The neighborhood that is sandwiched between 64 to 44, just west of Hampton, turned into a lake when St. Louis saw that historic flooding.

Donna Vorwold is one of the Ellendale residents that hopes for a fix, but is coming around to a buyout, months removed from the July flooding.

“It’s just real crazy this has been going on for 40 years and I thought 2015 was bad but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Vorwold said.

Residents continue to take their frustrations to MSD.

Ellendale residents getting their questions answered tonight.



News 4 has been following these resident’s struggle since this summer’s historic flooding.



Residents walking in, say they are fed up. They say they will take the buy out, but first, “Give MSD our mind.” @KMOV pic.twitter.com/ot1mOCP5xf — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) November 10, 2022

MSD Executive Director and CEO Brian Hoelscher making good on his word Wednesday to meet with residents. It was a promise he made during MSD’s October board meeting to stay in contact with residents about questions and concerns.

At times, explanations with maps and data didn’t satisfy the audience.

“In 2015 they said they would buy out Odell, which didn’t happen, and they were going to put in an underground reservoir, and that didn’t happen so what are they doing with our tax money,” Vorwold said.

MSD said it’s still moving forward with its plan to buy out four properties on Odell. The agency hopes to have that finished within the next year.

The land will be used to install a wastewater tunnel below ground, and store equipment on the surface.

John Ward owns two homes in Ellendale and says he’s concerned his neighborhood will become a ghost town.

“I don’t know, I don’t really want to but again it depends on what’s offered and if others take it,” Ward said. “I don’t want to be the only ones on the block.”

“If they want to buy me out, they can buy me out. Because it’s not safe,” Vorwold said.

The big question at the end of the night for many residents was where is the City of St. Louis in its effort to get FEMA money for additional buyouts.

The city wants almost $2 million for about 25 buyouts. That application was submitted on Oct. 19.

There were no city representatives at Wednesday’s sit-down.

News 4 did reach out to city emergency management. We’re told there is still not a concrete timeline for when the city will hear back. It’s also unclear how long it could take for dollars to arrive in hand.

While the date to apply for FEMA relief in Missouri passed in October, those in Illinois are able to apply.

Disaster Recovery Centers opened in St. Clair County on Oct. 28.

Locations for these centers:

6755 State Street, East St. Louis, Illinois 62203

Caseyville Village Hall

909 South Main Street, Caseyville, Illinois 62232

The Recovery center hours are Monday - Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome at these locations.

For more information about disaster relief visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call FEMA’s helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

For more information on ways to get assistance in Missouri for flood relief, visit Recovery.mo.gov or Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency’s page.

