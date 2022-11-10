Here’s a list of places offering free meals, discounts for veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Veterans Day is Friday. To celebrate, here are restaurants in the St. Louis area that will offer free meals for veterans.

Starbucks: Veterans will receive a free tall hot or iced coffee.

Dunkin Donuts: Dunkin will offer veterans and military service members a free doughnut.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans and military service members will be offered a free doughnut and a small hot or iced coffee.

Olive Garden: The Italian restaurant will offer veterans and free service members a free dinner from a special menu, including bread sticks, salad, and any choice of pasta.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans will be offered a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage.

Applebee’s: Veterans can receive a free meal. They can also receive a $5 bounce back card for future dine-ins or to-go orders within the next three weeks if they dine in on Nov. 11, according to USA Today.

IHOP: To support the red stripes and bright stars, IHOP will offer veterans free three buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberry compote, and whipped cream from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denny’s: Veterans will receive two free buttermilk pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans will receive 10 free boneless wings and fries. They must have a valid ID.

Red Robins: Free Red’s Tavern double burgers and bottomless steak fries for any veteran and active service member that dines in at Red Robins.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active service members will be offered a military personnel meal voucher that lasts until May 30, 2023. They must have an ID.

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo will be offered to veterans and service members, with a valid ID, during breakfast hours.

Hooters: With proof of service, veterans and active service members will be offered a free meal from a select menu with purchase of beverage.

Red Lobster: Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw will be offered for free for veterans and active service members from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They must have a valid ID.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active service members will be offered a free dinner and drink. Along with the free meal, they will get a buy one get one voucher from Nov. 12 to 21.

Cracker Barrel: Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with any purchase will be offered to veterans and any active duty member. If veterans decide to order online, they must enter code VETSDAY22 to redeem their free dessert.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active service members will receive a free Hot-n-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lunch combo includes four slices of the Detroit style deep dish pizza, and a 20 oz drink.

White Castle: Veterans and active service members can receive a free combo meal or breakfast combo.

Bar Louie: Veterans will receive a free Bar Louie craft burger. They must have a valid ID.

Kolache: Free breakfast will be offered to all veterans and active service members, along with a cup of coffee.

7 Eleven: Whenever veterans or service members stop to get gas at 7-Eleven, they can get a free quarter pound Big Bite 100% all beef hot dog.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active service members will receive a free meal from a select menu.

Chili’s: When veterans and active service members eat at Chili’s they will receive a free meal from a select menu.

Cicis Pizza: A free adult buffet will be offered to all active service members and veterans at Cicis.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral will host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close with a free thank you meal for veterans and active service members.

Circle K: Whenever veterans and active service members walk in to Circle K, they can receive a free medium coffee.

O’Charley’s: Veterans and active service members will receive a free meal when dining in.

TGI Fridays: Free lunch will be offered to veterans and active service members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu.

Sugarfire Smokehouse: Veterans will receive a free pound of smoked chicken wings from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. They must have a military ID.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Veterans will receive a card for a free double with cheese combo meal. This card will be valid until Nov. 30.

MOD Pizza: When veterans buy one MOD size pizza or salad, they can get another one for free. They must have a military ID.

54th Street: Veterans and service members will receive $10 off any meal. Health care workers and first responders will get 10% off every day. For online orders, use the discount THANKS10.

Kohl’s: Veterans and active service members will receive 30% off on any in store purchase during Veterans Day weekend. They must have a valid military ID.