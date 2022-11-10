Forty Degree Temperature Drop Between Today & Tomorrow

Weather Discussion: One more mild day today before the cold air hits tomorrow. This weekend’s temperatures will be more typical of January temperatures.

Thursday remains unseasonably warm with a high near 80. The record high is 81 for today’s date. Expect a dry and mostly sunny day too, but enjoy it because it won’t last.

By Friday, it all changes. Highs might not even make it to mid 40s. Expect any spotty morning light rain to finish up early then turning mostly sunny later in the day. It will be breezy with a NW wind gusting to 25 mph.

Over the weekend it’s colder with lows in the 20s and highs near 40.

Long-range temperature outlooks have this cold trend holding for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.