FBI, USPIS investigation shut down 17 website scams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI seized and shut down 17 website domain names linked with work-from-home and reshipping scams on Thursday.

An investigation into this scam began in February 2021, when a scammer used someone else’s credit card to buy a virtual reality headset and had it sent to a home in Hazelwood.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming, the scammers tricked people looking for jobs into receiving stolen goods and then shipping those stolen items to another address controlled by the scammers.

People involved in this scam believed they were accepting legitimate work-from-home jobs with a real company. These people who unknowingly were a part of this scam were being used to insulate those conducting it from law enforcement.

According to U.S. Attorney Fleming’s release, investigators found multiple links that made them believe the scammers were in Russia.

A victim of the scam from Hazelwood believed they were taking a work-from-home position for a company called LocalPost as a quality control inspector. She was paid $20 to have a package delivered to her address, where she would take a picture of the product and then reship the items to another address.

The Hazelwood woman allowed investigators to use her login credentials to log on to the LocalPost online dashboard, where they discovered 25 packages shipped to the Hazelwood address. One of the items included a $1,500 laptop that was fraudulently purchased with a St. Louis County man’s credit card.

Another victim in Texas believed they were taking on a logistics inspector position with another company linked with the scam. This victim had spent about $32,000 that they believed would be reimbursed but never was.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received 64 complaints associated with these scams. The Federal Trade Commission received 56 complaints about the websites involved with these scams.

“Although the scammers who defrauded an untold number of people are hiding from justice in foreign countries, we’ve shut off their ability to perpetuate the scams by shutting down these websites,” said Fleming. “This case should serve as a warning to them, and to those who may be tricked into participating in similar scams in the future. Anyone approached with a work-from-home opportunity should thoroughly investigate their prospective employer before sharing any personal information.”

One way to stay protected from these scams is to double-check information before offering private information.

“This is yet another type of cyber fraud that criminals, often overseas, are using to victimize hard-working Americans,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division. “To avoid the vast majority of online scams, make it a habit to ‘Always Doubt and Check It Out.’ With this type of scheme, do an internet search of the ‘business’ addresses provided and then call the phone number of that location to verify.”

Information on spotting these kinds of scams can be found through the Federal Trade Commission and the AARP.

You can report these crimes to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

