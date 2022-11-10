FBI arrest Illinois woman for allegedly stealing more than $400k from bank

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former bank employee was arrested by the FBI Thursday after being accused of embezzling about $439,000.

Samantha Cherry, 35, of Morrisonville, Ill. was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Oct. 26 on one count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer.

According to the indictment, Cherry allegedly took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021 and March 18, 2022. If she is convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.