Drive-through RSV, COVID, flu testing available at South County Health Center today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drive-through testing for RSV, COVID and the flu will be available starting today at the South County Health Center.

Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning today. Drive-through testing also will be available at John C. Murphy Health Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting on Nov. 15. Testing will operate on a biweekly basis through March 2023.

Patients of all ages will be able to get tested. Appointments are not required to receive a test; simply enter the drive-through line at one of the clinics.

Officials say test results will be available no later than 72 hours after. You can pre-register through the NextGen patient portal. If you do not have an email account, NextGen staffers will register them at the site and call them with the results. The Get Tested patient portal can be found at dynd.gettested.me.

Activity level of the flu in each state for the 2022-23 Influenza Season. (CDC)

According to the CDC, Missouri has seen around 1,466 flu cases through the first four weeks of the 2022 flu season. In 2021, there were a reported 119 cases through the first four weeks.

