Couple killed in St. Charles Co. fire overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was killed in an overnight fire in St. Charles County, authorities say.

Two 84-year-old people were found dead at the scene of the fire around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Tall Cedar Court in New Melle, Mo. on Thursday.

St. Louis Assistant Chief Chad Wagner says crews arrived to smoke coming out of the house. They were told there were possibly people trapped inside. Firefighters were on the phone with the victims but lost contact.

Additional firefighters and equipment firefighters entered the home to attack the fire but had to retreat due to deteriorating conditions. Eventually, crews were able to attack the fire from outside the windows of the home and then from inside the basement.

After it was knocked down, a search was conducted and the two deceased victims were discovered. One was in a wheelchair.

