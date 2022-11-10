2 students taken to hospital after ingesting substance at St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday.

According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at Northside Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m.

News 4 was on the scene and saw several emergency vehicles, including an ambulance and a police car. No other information has been released.

