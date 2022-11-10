14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City

The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City.

The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.

The investigation is ongoing.

