1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A suspect was arrested at the crime scene and charges are pending, according to Webster Groves police. Officers said this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

