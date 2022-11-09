Wagner wins reelection for MO Second Congressional House District

(KMOV) -- Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner won re-election as Missouri’s Second Congressional District House Representative in Tuesday’s election.

Wagner won with about 55 percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Trish Gunby and Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz.

Wagner has been representing the district since she won the spot in 2012.

Missouri’s Second District includes portions of St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

On Wagner’s website, she said that she started her public service working as a local committeewoman in the Lafayette Township for nine years.

One piece of legislation that Wagner highlighted on her campaign website was her work with the Stop Advertising Victims of Exploitation (SAVE) Act.

Her website goes on to say, “Ann has made combating sex trafficking and online exploitation of women and children major legislative priorities. She authored the SAVE Act, which amended the Federal criminal code to allow prosecutions of those who knowingly advertise sex slavery, along with the Put Trafficking Victims First Act and the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA).”

