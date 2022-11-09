U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Preliminary results show no areas of concern at Jana Elementary School

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they have received preliminary results that show no areas of concern at Jana Elementary School in Florissant.

The results released Wednesday showed no presence of radioactive material above the expected range of background levels, according to the agency.

“From a radiological standpoint, the school is safe,” said Col. Kevin Golinghorst, St. Louis District commander. “We owe it to the public and the parents and children of Jana Elementary School to make informed decisions focused on the safety of the community, and we will continue to take effective actions using accurate data.”

The structure surveys were conducted inside and around the exterior of the school building. Soil samples were taken from 53 different locations on school grounds.

“We took nearly 1,000 samples and measurements throughout the school and the grounds to help us develop a complete picture of the type of radioactive material present and the risk of exposure,” said Golinghorst. “None of our tests identified the presence of any contamination from activities associated with the Atomic Energy Commission or Manhattan Engineer District which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been investigating near the school under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program.”

Community members can learn more about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ testing procedures, results and program history during a public engagement on Nov. 16.

