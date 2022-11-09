Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Swansea, Illinois store
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) - Schnucks has recalled ground beef that was sold at its Swansea, Illinois store Tuesday.
The grocery chain says some ground beef was purchased at the store between 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday is being recalled because it may contain foreign materials. The affected products include:
- 73/27 Ground Beef Value Packs (4 lbs. or more)
- 80/20 Ground Beef
- 80/20 Ground Chuck
The chain says customers who purchased the products with a sell-by date of November 9 should return them for a full refund or exchange.
