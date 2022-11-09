Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Swansea, Illinois store

Schnucks
Schnucks
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) - Schnucks has recalled ground beef that was sold at its Swansea, Illinois store Tuesday.

The grocery chain says some ground beef was purchased at the store between 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday is being recalled because it may contain foreign materials. The affected products include:

  • 73/27 Ground Beef Value Packs (4 lbs. or more)
  • 80/20 Ground Beef
  • 80/20 Ground Chuck

The chain says customers who purchased the products with a sell-by date of November 9 should return them for a full refund or exchange.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Person killed on I-64 in St. Charles County
Person killed on I-64 in St. Charles County
Tammy Duckworth
AP projects Duckworth wins reelection to US Senate
Meet our pet of the week: Donut Fest
Meet our pet of the week: Donut Fest
A man was sent to prison Tuesday for threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021.
St. Louis man sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up synagogue