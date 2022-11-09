Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Swansea, Illinois store

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) - Schnucks has recalled ground beef that was sold at its Swansea, Illinois store Tuesday.

The grocery chain says some ground beef was purchased at the store between 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday is being recalled because it may contain foreign materials. The affected products include:

73/27 Ground Beef Value Packs (4 lbs. or more)

80/20 Ground Beef

80/20 Ground Chuck

The chain says customers who purchased the products with a sell-by date of November 9 should return them for a full refund or exchange.

