Schmitt defeats Valentine, will succeed Blunt in US Senate

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is headed to the US Senate.

Schmitt easily defeated Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine Tuesday. The Glendale resident consistently led Valentine in polls, in some cases, by double digits. After Schmitt defeated former Gov. Eric Greitens and Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler in the GOP primary, the general election was considered safe for the GOP.

Schmitt succeeds retiring Senator Roy Blunt.

I believe in an America where moms and dads can raise their kids without worrying about fentanyl or crime … and where we defend the police, not defund the police. pic.twitter.com/hGnpKoriZ8 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 9, 2022

