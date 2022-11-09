Schmitt defeats Valentine, will succeed Blunt in US Senate
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is headed to the US Senate.
Schmitt easily defeated Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine Tuesday. The Glendale resident consistently led Valentine in polls, in some cases, by double digits. After Schmitt defeated former Gov. Eric Greitens and Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler in the GOP primary, the general election was considered safe for the GOP.
Schmitt succeeds retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
