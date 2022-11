SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Republicans Mary Miller and Mike Bost won reelection to the U.S. House

Miller defeated Democrat Paul Lange to win reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.

Bost defeated Democrat Homer Markel to win reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District.

