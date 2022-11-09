Record heat today, sharply colder Friday

Weather Discussion: We will warm quickly today & tomorrow to record or near record warmth, but then get slammed with cold air starting Friday that will last for several days into next week. This weekend will be more like typical January temperatures.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be near record levels. The record high is 78 set in 2020. Expect more sunshine and a warm Wednesday. Thursday will be breezy and warm. We may see some light showers west/northwest of St. Louis late evening. But the rain Thursday night is going to hit our dry air and start to fall apart. We still may get some light showers out of it early Friday morning. But the bigger change will be the cold air with this front.

By Friday, it all changes. Highs struggle to the mid 40s as we pull out the puffy coats on a blustery day with breezy winds. Expect any spotty morning rain to finish up early then turning mostly sunny later in the day.

Over the weekend it’s colder with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Long-range temperature outlooks have this cold trend holding through next week.

