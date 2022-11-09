AP projects JB Pritzker has been reelected as IL governor

CHICAGO (KMOV.com) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been reelected, the Associated Press projects.

Pritzker defeated State Senator Darren Bailey Tuesday. Bailey won the GOP primary earlier this year, in part, with help from Pritzker, who ran ads boosting Bailey, believing he was the weaker opponent. Pritzker did very well around Chicago, while Bailey ran up the margins in downstate Illinois.

Pritzker is the first Illinois Governor since Rod Blagojevich in 2006 to be re-elected. Pritzker’s campaign sent a statement following his victory.

“Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton are beyond grateful to each and every voter who turned out this year for trusting them with a second term to build on their progress. When Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton were elected four years ago, they promised to put Springfield back on the side of working families, and tonight’s results prove Illinoisans are looking to the future with hope and optimism,” said JB for Governor spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein. “From protecting women’s rights, to rebuilding Illinois’ infrastructure, to putting the state’s finances back on track, voters knew which candidates would guide them through the next four years with empathy, strength, and compassion. With so much at stake in this year’s election, tonight’s victory sends a clear message that hate has no place in Illinois. Back to work.”

