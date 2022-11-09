Person killed on I-64 in St. Charles County

Person killed on I-64 in St. Charles County
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed in a crash in St. Charles County on Tuesday.

Officials with the St. Charles County Emergency Management Agency said a person was killed in a car crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Winghaven and two others were injured. It’s still unclear what led to the crash.

Crews shut down the eastbound lanes as they worked the scene.

No other information was released.

