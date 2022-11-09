Page edges out Mantovani in race for STL County Executive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has won re-election in a close race against challenger Mark Mantovani.

Page was appointed to succeed Steve Stenger as County Executive in 2019, he then won a special election in 2020 to fill the rest of Stenger’s term. Stenger resigned after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a pay-to-play scheme.

Even though St. Louis County is considered a Democratic bastion, the race was close. Page has had strained relationships with several members of the St. Louis County Council, including with members of his own party. There has also been backlash over COVID-19 restrictions and other issues. One of his appointees, Tony Weaver, recently pleaded guilty in connection with a COVID-19 funding scam. Page’s chief of staff resigned in June after he recorded a sex video at St. Louis County government headquarters in Clayton.

Page easily defeated lawyer Jane Dueker in the Democratic primary and was initially set to face a virtually unknown candidate in the general election until Mantovani entered the race. Author Katherine Pinner won the GOP primary over State Rep. Shamed Dogan but dropped out several weeks later. St. Louis County Republicans then chose Mantovani to take Pinner’s place on the ballot.

Mantovani ran for St. Louis County Executive in 2018 and 2020 as a Democrat. He lost both races in the primary.

