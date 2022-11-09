One More Mild Day, Then Sharply Colder Friday

Weather Discussion: One more mild day Thursday before the cold air hits on Friday. This weekend will be more like typical January temperatures.

Thursday is still mild with highs reaching into the 70s. Expect a dry and mostly sunny day too, but enjoy it because it won’t last.

By Friday, it all changes. Highs struggle to the mid 40s as we pull out the puffy coats on a blustery day with breezy winds. Expect any spotty morning light rain to finish up early then turning mostly sunny later in the day.

Over the weekend it’s colder with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Long-range temperature outlooks have this cold trend holding through next week.

