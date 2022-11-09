Megan Green wins bid for St. Louis City Aldermanic president

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Megan Green beat Jack Coatar in Tuesday’s election to become the next Aldermanic president in St. Louis City. She will replace Lewis Reed after he was federally indicted on corruption charges in June and stepped down from the position.

Green won with about 54 percent of the vote.

Green, a Democrat, beat Coatar, also a Democrat, in the primary election in September. St. Louis City elections are non-partisan, allowing the two top vote-getters to face off in the general election. Because Green and Coatar were the only two candidates in the primary, both advanced to the November ballot.

Green won the primary with more than 53 percent of the total votes. She served as the 15th ward alderwoman before getting elected as president. The 15th ward position now sits vacant.

Green was endorsed by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

