Man dies after Sunday crash in South County

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after a Sunday afternoon crash in south St. Louis County.

According to police, Gerald McClain was driving a motorcycle when he was crashed into by a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive around 3:30 p.m. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

St. Louis County police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call investigators at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Preliminary results show no areas of concern at Jana Elementary School
marijuana generic
Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
Cori Bush
Cori Bush cruises to re-election
Sam Page
Page edges out Mantovani in race for STL County Executive