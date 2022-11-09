Man dies after Sunday crash in South County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after a Sunday afternoon crash in south St. Louis County.

According to police, Gerald McClain was driving a motorcycle when he was crashed into by a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive around 3:30 p.m. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

St. Louis County police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call investigators at 636-529-8210.

