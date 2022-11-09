Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting Sunset Hills officer with stolen truck

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is facing charges after a Sunset Hills police officer was assaulted in September.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 18 just before 12:30 a.m. Charges allege Timmothy Duty led Sunset Hills police on a chase in a stolen Ford F-250 through South County and South City. At one point in the chase, a backseat passenger got out of the truck and attempted to run away but was arrested by St. Louis police.

The stolen truck was eventually stopped by Sunset Hills officers, who gave loud commands to the driver and passenger who were still inside. The duo ignored the commands, and officers broke two windows in an attempt to take the suspects into custody. The driver then accelerated and hit a Sunset Hills officer in the left arm, causing deep lacerations, police said.

The stolen truck was later found unoccupied on Interstate 55. The injured officer was taken to the hospital for a short surgery to remove the embedded glass. The officer also received 10 stitches. The officer has returned to work.

On Nov. 7, Duty, who was allegedly the driver at the time, was arrested. He has been charged with second-degree assault. Two additional warrants are being sought against the suspect, according to police

