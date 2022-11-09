How you can make a difference for a family in need this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting Wednesday, each visit to the grocery store can amount to more than just getting groceries; it could help a family in need.

The Salvation Army and Schnucks are partnering again for the Round-Up At The Register campaign. Here’s how it works: You bring your items to the register, and they’ll ask you if you’d like to round up to the nearest dollar to make a donation, or if you’d like to donate $1, $3, or $5. The money will go to the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign, which in turn provides meals for families as well as rent and utility assistance.

Last year, Schnucks customers raised $266,000 rounding up.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.