How you can help the St. Louis Area Foodbank this holiday season

St. Louis Area Foodbank Logo
St. Louis Area Foodbank Logo
By St. Louis Area Foodbank
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Join KMOV for a live broadcast of the 2022 Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 presented by Commerce Bank.

The festivities will begin with a special behind-the-scenes look at the parade on a special edition of News 4 Great Day at 8 a.m. followed by the kick-off of the parade at 8:45 a.m. featuring Great Day hosts Kent Ehrhardt, Laura Hettiger and Matt Chambers. The parade will feature over 120 parade units, including floats, marching bands, dance groups and more, including Santa Claus to officially usher in the holiday season. The parade will also stream live on all KMOV digital platforms.

While you watch the parade, you can also help families by donating to the St. Louis Area Foodbank by doing one of the following, or by scanning the QR code:

Scan this QR code to donate to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
Scan this QR code to donate to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.(St. Louis Area Foodbank)

