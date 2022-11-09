AP projects Duckworth wins reelection to US Senate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Associated Press has projected that US Senator Tammy Duckworth has been re-elected.

The call was made a few minutes after the polls opened. Duckworth was heavily favored to win a second term in the heavily blue state.

Duckworth served in Congress for two terms before she was elected to the US Senate.

Illinois U.S. Senate nominee Kathy Salvi released the following statement to congratulate Duckworth:

“I have just called Senator Duckworth to congratulate her on a hard-fought victory. While she and I differ on many issues, we share the view that we need to strengthen our economy, make communities safe and restore civility to our political system. It is my sincere hope that she will be a strong voice on behalf of all Illinoisans in the United States Senate over the next six years and I wish her well.”

