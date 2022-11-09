Cori Bush cruises to re-election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday incumbent Democrat Cori Bush won re-election as the representative of Missouri’s First Congressional District.

Missouri’s First District includes all of St. Louis City, most of North County and parts of Mid-County.

Bush won comfortably, beating out Republican candidate Andrew Jones Jr. and Libertarian candidate George Zsidisin.

Bush ran on a platform of fighting for Medicare for All, transforming public safety, protecting the right to vote, housing for all and reproductive justice.

“Healthcare is a human right,” Bush said on her website. “No one should be denied healthcare based on age, gender, ability to pay, or health status/pre-existing condition. Our government needs to join every other industrialized nation and pass Medicare for All.”

Bush also believes in focusing more on a public safety system that promotes the health and well-being of communities with evidence-based, health-centered policies that address the root causes of crime, instead of focusing only on incarceration.

On her website, she said, “Every person deserves to feel safe in our community. That’s not the reality we live in today. We need to replace our public safety system’s instinct to criminalize with an instinct to provide care.”

When Bush was elected for her first term in congress in 2020, she became the first Black woman to serve Missouri in the House of Representatives.

