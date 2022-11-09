Chesterfield man gets 15 years in prison for having sex with teen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 39-year-old Chesterfield man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old.

Court documents say Low admitted to coercing the girl, who was living in Kansas, into a sex act with him through an online app. He brought her across state lines to Missouri and encouraged her to run away and live with him.

Low admitted to having sexual contact with the girl in his apartment. FBI agents and Chesterfield police found the girl at his residence.

Low will be on supervised release for the rest of his life after serving his prison term.

