WWII soldier set to return to St. Louis decades after he was captured as a prisoner of war

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - He made the ultimate sacrifice, and decades after he was captured as a prisoner of war, a WWII soldier is set to return home to St. Louis

U.S. Army Private James Tash was a member of the 31st Infantry Regiment when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941.

He was captured and later died at a POW camp. His remains would go unidentified for nearly 80 years until just recently. The Defense POW Accounting Agency says they used DNA analysis to identify Tash’s remains at their lab in Hawaii. They’re still working to determine when Tash will be buried in St. Louis

