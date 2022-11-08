St. Louis man sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up synagogue

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sent to prison Tuesday for threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021.

Officials say Cody Rush, 30, admitted to calling the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021, and threatening to blow up the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. He said that he would take action the next morning when people were inside and said that he hated Jews.

Rush gave his location in a third call, which was on the same street as the CRC. When authorities called him back, he made threats again and told them “I am feeling suicidal and homicidal. I just feel like killing Jews.”

Officials found Rush and arrested him. He was pleaded guilty in August to use of a phone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat.

Rush was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation in prison and upon his release.

