In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area.

Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.

In the plea, Williams admitted to stealing a Toyota Camry at gunpoint in August 2020 and then leading police on a high-speed chase. He also admitted to stealing a Volvo S60 sedan from a pizza delivery driver in September 2020, and to firing a shot in the air when he stole a woman’s purse and Jeep Grand Cherokee in October 2020 outside of South County Mall.

Williams’s sentencing is set for January 31.

