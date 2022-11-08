Pacific man, 72, killed in St. Louis County crash

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -A 72-year-old man from Pacific was killed in a Monday afternoon crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in St. Louis County. Police said their initial investigation has led them to believe a GMC Sierra was going northbound on Telegraph Road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 that was headed southbound on Telegraph Road.

The driver and a child inside the Sierra were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A man who was inside of the car, later identified as 72-year-old David Coco, died at the hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Endangered Person Advisory
Missing St. Louis County woman believed to have been taken at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend
Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured
St. Charles urges taxpayers to attend open meeting with EPA about water contamination on Nov. 17
