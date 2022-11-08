Pacific man, 72, killed in St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -A 72-year-old man from Pacific was killed in a Monday afternoon crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in St. Louis County. Police said their initial investigation has led them to believe a GMC Sierra was going northbound on Telegraph Road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 that was headed southbound on Telegraph Road.

The driver and a child inside the Sierra were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A man who was inside of the car, later identified as 72-year-old David Coco, died at the hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured.

