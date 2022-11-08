Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A break-up gone bad. It’s a living nightmare for one Metro East family after three of their family members were shot Saturday, leaving one dead.

The triple shooting happened in Belleville near South Church Street Saturday morning. Trisha Burton, 43, was found dead on the scene. Samantha Burton, 35, and her 15-year-old daughter Kiyra are still in the hospital. Samantha Burton’s significant other is the person charged with the shooting and murder.

“They were lights in our family. They were beautiful personalities, beautiful people, the kindest people you’d ever meet,” Christina McClain said.

McClain is Trisha and Samantha Burton’s aunt. She and Danielle Burton, their middle sister, talked with News 4 on Monday. They said their family is shattered after someone they’d known for a decade betrayed them.

“It was like an out-of-body experience. How could you do that to a family that opened their arms to you,” McClain asked.

Samantha Burton’s life changed drastically early Saturday morning when Belleville Police said Markeith Wright, Samantha Burton’s significant other, shot and killed Samantha’s sister Trisha Burton, wounding Samantha and her daughter Kiyra. Later Saturday night, Wright was captured in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“They were still living together, but she had made it clear that all they did was argue, and it wasn’t a relationship to her,” Danielle Burton said. “He just wasn’t accepting of that and did something that, you know, has changed our lives forever. Lost my older sister, and my little sister we’re 18 months apart, I’ve never known life without her. I can’t lost both of them.”

Samantha Burton and her daughter, Kiyra, were both shot in the head. Samantha Burton is in a coma, but family said she’s responding to light and senses. Family said Kiyra’s awake, but doctors said they’re not confident she’ll ever be able to see again.

“Trisha was literally the kindest human you’ll ever meet. She had the biggest heart, she loved animals,” McClain said.

A warm soul this family will never get back, and two more they’re praying stay with them.

“We’re just shocked that such good, kind, wonderful people, someone would do this over hurt feelings,” McClain added.

We went to Belleville Police Headquarters Monday afternoon to ask more questions about this ongoing investigation. No one got back to us.

If you’d like to help the family during this difficult time, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

