Maryland Heights man pleads guilty to federal sodomy charges

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, a Maryland Heights man admitted in court that he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Daniel Todd, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and entice of a minor. Between October 2021 and February 2022, Todd communicated with the victim over social media. On December 4, 2021 federal prosecutors say he picked her up from her home in St. Charles County, took her back to his home and sexually assaulted her. Todd admitted lying about his age to the victim, saying he was 24-years-old. He also admitted to her after their encounter that two of them having sex was a crime.

He initially denied to police that he did anything wrong. but later admitted to the crime.

Todd is facing a possible sentence of 10 years in prison and lifetime supervised release.

