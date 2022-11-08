Major Temperature Changes Ahead, From 70s to 30s

Weather Discussion: We will warm quickly Wednesday and Thursday to highs in the 70s, but then get slammed with cold air starting Friday that will last for several days into next week. This weekend will be more like typical January temperatures.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be near record levels. I’m forecasting a high of 78°, which would tie the record set in 2020. Expect more sunshine and a warm Wednesday. Thursday is mild too and mainly dry. We may see some light showers west/northwest of St. Louis mid to late evening. But the rain Thursday night is going to hit our dry air and start to fall apart. We still may get some light showers out of it Thursday night into Friday morning. But the bigger change will be the cold air with this front.

By Friday, it all changes. Highs struggle to the mid 40s as we pull out the puffy coats on a blustery day with breezy winds. Expect any spotty morning rain to finish up early then turning mostly sunny later in the day.

Over the weekend it’s colder with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Long-range temperature outlooks have this cold trend holding through much of next week

