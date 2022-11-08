Missing St. Louis County woman believed to have been taken at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend

Karrena Cummings was last seen wearing a pink jacket
Endangered Person Advisory
Endangered Person Advisory(Ferguson Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ferguson Police Department issued an advisory for a missing woman.

Karrena Cummings, a 21-year-old woman, was taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend around 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on 9397 Caddiefield Road in Ferguson, authorities say.

Cummings is 5′5 feet tall weighing 235 pounds, has brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket.

The suspect, Chance Costello, is a 23-year-old man, who is 6′3 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

