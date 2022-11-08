East St. Louis man admits stealing catalytic converters in St. Louis

An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to transporting and selling stolen goods.
An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to transporting and selling stolen goods.(WILX)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty Tuesday to transporting and selling stolen goods.

Officials say Matthew Jennings, 31, admitted that in the beginning of December 2019, he and D’Ante Carter, 38, stole 39 catalytic converters from cars in the area and sold them for scrap. Jennings also attempted to steal three more from pickup trucks and vans parked overnight at landscaping companies, commercial businesses and an organization that helps those with disabilities.

Reports say Jennings used a reciprocating saw to cut them while Carter acted as a lookout. The two then sold the converters to a recycling company in Illinois.

Jennings’ is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10, and he will be facing up to five years in prison. Carter was sentenced to nine months in prison in September and ordered to pay $46,001 in restitution to victims.

