Cold air in control of the upcoming week

Weather Discussion: The warm days are quickly ticking away! Highs are in the lower 60s this afternoon with a spot shower west. Otherwise, expect dry conditions as you head to the polls.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be near record levels. I’m forecasting a high of 76°, which is only two off from the record set in 2020. Cloud cover may be the deciding factor on if we break that record or not. Thursday won’t be in the record territory, but we’ll still have temperatures in the lower 70s.

By Friday, it all changes. Temperatures will go from the 70s to the 40s like they saw a state trooper. A strong cold front is responsible for this change. Winds will pick up with the approaching front, and Friday’s afternoon temperatures will sit in the mid-40s. Over the weekend, they fall more with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30ss.

Long-range temperature outlooks have this cold trend holding through at least the 21st of November.

