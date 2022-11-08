Brentwood police called to a medical spa for reports of missing drugs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 Investigates has learned more trouble for the St. Louis-area doctor known for helping hundreds get their medical marijuana cards.

Dr. Zinia Thomas first came to the public spotlight for her cannabus tours, signing people up for medical marijuana licenses. Back in September, she was charged with illegally possessing drugs, not prescribing them. The state has started a disciplinary proceeding on her license.

The latest news, last week, Brentwood police officers were called to her business: Radiance Float and Wellness, after an employee reported their ketamine was missing, a scheduled 3 drug. The DEA describes ketamine as an anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects, sometimes used to facilitate sexual assault crimes and some doctors prescribe it for cases of severe depression.

“In the wrong hands, it could be as serious as causing someone’s death,” former federal prosecutor John Davis said.

Brentwood police said there were no signs of forced entry and handed the case over to the DEA, who declined to comment.

“If you don’t know where it is, the assumption is it has made it to the streets and is being used for illicit purposes,” Davis said.

Another medical facility, HealthyCity MD, recently sent a letter to patients saying Thomas is no longer working with them. Her criminal case is ongoing.

