Archdiocese of St. Louis postpones decision on Catholic elementary school closures

In a news release Tuesday morning, Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski said the decision to move the date was made after receiving feedback from families, teachers,
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Archdiocese of St. Louis has postponed its decision on Catholic elementary school closings.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski said the decision to move the date was made after receiving feedback from families, teachers, administrators, and pastors. He said they have received overwhelming support from families and leadership about evaluating teacher compensation, so they will be looking at a new model that will take effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

The archbishop said the new parish landscape would be announced in May 2023, and then the Archdiocese would work with parish and school communities to make decisions regarding Catholic school closings. Their goal is for the school closing changes to be implemented in the 2024-2025 school year.

