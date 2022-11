ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed during a fight in Black Jack Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the 11900 block of Barden Tower Road. Officers found the victim injured inside a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who knew the victim, was taken into custody at the scene.

