We’ll go from warmth to a big chill

Weather Discussion: A few clouds will push into the area today and temperatures will top near 63°.

You can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle late tonight with partly cloudy skies. Even with some clouds, I think you’ll still be able to get out early Tuesday morning to see the lunar eclipse. The eclipse reaches its maximum just before 5 AM. Tomorrow afternoon, with high-pressure overhead, the temperatures will be very similar to today with highs in the lower 60s. In the evening a weak band of showers will move into Central Missouri, and a spot shower is possible for our western counties. I don’t expect the rain to make it to the metro.

Wednesday and Thursday bring a very different story as we get winds from the south pulling in warm air. Afternoon highs will be around 15° above average in the 70s. This will all come crashing down Friday due to a strong cold front plummeting our temperatures to the 40s with overnight lows below freezing. This trend with cold air looks to stick around for at least 10 days. Stay warm!

