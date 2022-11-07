Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday,...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre.

No one has reported feeling the quake.

To report feeling it or more information, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.