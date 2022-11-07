Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre.

No one has reported feeling the quake.

To report feeling it or more information, click here for the USGS website.

