From Near Record Highs To January-Like Cold, Major Changes Ahead

Weather Discussion: It will turn milder this week with a near record high Wednesday. But a blast of cold air hits Friday and this weekend will feel more like typical temperatures in the middle of January.

Tonight: There is a Total Lunar Eclipse tonight but we’ll have to see if the cloud cover ruins the visibility as it will be partly to mostly cloudy. The eclipse reaches its maximum just before 5 AM. A Lunar Eclipse requires no special glasses and is when the moon turns a red hue as it passes into the Earth’s shadow.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool in the morning so grab a jacket for voting. But overall these are near to slightly above normal temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday bring a very different story as we get winds from the south pulling in warm air. Afternoon highs will be around 15° above average in the 70s. Wednesday’s high of 76 is close to the record of 78° from 2020.

This will all come crashing down Friday due to a strong cold front plummeting our temperatures to the 40s with overnight lows below freezing. Weekend temperatures will be more typical of January! This front won’t bring much rain, maybe a quick shower Thursday night. But this cold air trend will stick around for at least 10 days. Stay warm!

