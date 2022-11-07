Mixed feelings as Kirkwood pulls in new development to offer more flexible living

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Development is typically a big win with a community, but some Kirkwood residents feel a new development at North Kirkwood and Adams is too much for their small town.

“It breaks my heart,” resident Sara Davis shared. “Too many people in one spot. Too much traffic, too many cars right here.”

“It’s the main artery and you’ve got a lot of people walking, a lot of traffic, especially rush hour,” resident Russ Bennett explained. “So people getting in and out, where will they park?”

The “Kirkwood Apartments” is a multi-million dollar development featuring retail, a public gym, and 60 apartment units with one-to-three bedrooms. The complex will also have 110 parking spots.

Davis said this project is only looking to benefit a specific type of person.

“On that corner, no one is going to be able to afford that. That’s housing for the rich, not housing for the poor,” Davis said.

According to city council members, the “Kirkwood Apartments” will be developed, owned, and operated by a company from Columbia, Missouri. This development happens as the new Commerce Bank construction is underway at the same corner.

Next door, ground is moving, and construction is underway on “The James,” a 152-apartment complex slated to be complete by spring 2024.

Kirkwood Mayor Timothy Griffin said the development provides a flexible lifestyle, targeting certain demographics who don’t want traditional housing.

“When we have opportunities to bring people in, we should go for it,” Mayor Griffin said.

Mayor Griffin said there aren’t any more large parcels of land to develop in Kirkwood. He said increasing density by building multi-story housing like the apartment complex helps more people join the community, fueling local commerce.

“I don’t consider it a stigma to have multi-family,” Mayor Griffin shared. “We have to do what’s best for the entire city of Kirkwood, and for the future of the city of Kirkwood.”

The residents who talked with News 4 said this growth shouldn’t come at the cost of the city’s small-town feel.

“They keep rebuilding, and tearing down old, building new houses,” Bennett shared. “You will continue to get younger people, kids. It’s reviving by itself.”

“This will be a nightmare, a nightmare of cars. It’s too bad, it’s a shame,” Davis said.

The Kirkwood City Council unanimously approved the construction last month.

The “Kirkwood Apartments” will be completed by the end of summer, 2024.

