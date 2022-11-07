Healing through art, CVPA students perform to celebrate life

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Sunday afternoon, students from Central Visual Performing Arts High School gathered to celebrate life through the power of performance.

Senior Mackenzie Brown took the stage along with her fellow students to sing a song of hope and healing.

“We’re thankful to be alive. We’re thankful to have survived,” she said.

The event was organized by CVPA students and consisted of performances and a march around the south St. Louis neighborhood. One of the organizers said being together in solidarity is one of the best ways they can move forward.

“It’s healing, that school was our home, and the students inside are our family. I wouldn’t be me without them,” said senior Veronica Russell.

Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB) will resume classes this week, first virtually, then in person. Plans for Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) are still in the works.

