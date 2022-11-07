Episode 208: St. Louis CITY SC: CITY Flavor

St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK
St. Louis CITY SC changes stadium name to CITYPARK(St. Louis CITY SC)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week, we’ve got a bit of a different episode for you.

A few weeks back, we got invited to check out St. Louis City Park, the new name for the St. Louis CITY SC, our MLS team. This month, the inaugural event will take place at the stadium, and while many will be going to watch soccer, we know our listeners also want to know about the food and drink.

The stadium will have 100% local food offerings. We spoke with the minds and chefs behind all the creations.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of food from Chicken Scratch.
Episode 207: Chicken Scratch
Meet St. Louis Podcast: Chicken Scratch
Meet St. Louis Podcast: Chicken Scratch
Walking into the Companion Bakery facility in Maryland Heights, you’re met with the incredible...
Episode 206: Companion Bakery
Blueprint Coffee
Episode 205: Blueprint Coffee