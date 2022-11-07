Did you hear it? St. Louis County tornado sirens go off early Monday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Tornado sirens accidentally went off in St. Louis County Monday morning.

The sirens sounded for less than 20 seconds just before 7:00 a.m. St. Louis County PD later tweeted the sirens went off by accident.

St. Louis County outdoor warning sirens were accidentally sounded this morning. There is no emergency. The regular monthly siren test will occur later this morning. Thank you. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 7, 2022

The regularly scheduled warning sirens tests that take place on the first Monday of every month will take place at 11:00 a.m. as scheduled.

