Did you hear it? St. Louis County tornado sirens go off early Monday morning
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Tornado sirens accidentally went off in St. Louis County Monday morning.
The sirens sounded for less than 20 seconds just before 7:00 a.m. St. Louis County PD later tweeted the sirens went off by accident.
The regularly scheduled warning sirens tests that take place on the first Monday of every month will take place at 11:00 a.m. as scheduled.
