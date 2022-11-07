2 cell phone stores targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries in St. Peters

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two nearby cell phone stores less than a half mile apart in St. Peters were targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries that happened early Monday morning.

Around 2:25 a.m., police say around 3-4 suspects smashed the front glass of an AT&T store near I-70 and Cave Springs. Numerous phones were taken. A short time later, the same thing happened at a Verizon store less than a half mile away. Both burglaries took less than 30 seconds, officers believe.

Police have not said the incidents are connected.

