JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in Jefferson County Saturday night.

Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 30 near Wolf Street. Amanda Oberfeld, 39, was crossing Highway 30 when she was hit by a 1998 Honda Accord.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

